I was a prospect at Leeds United, Reading and FC Halifax Town - now I'm enjoying life in Finland's third tier
An attack-minded midfielder, Bradbury impressed for Leeds at under-18 level before moving on to Reading.
After a stint in the Royals’ under-21s set-up, Bradbury had spells in Spain and the United States before returning to England with FC Halifax Town in December.
His time with the National League side proved short-lived, as the 20-year-old has now taken on a new challenge in Finland.
Bradbury has signed for FC Jazz, a club currently competing in the third tier of Finnish football.
FC Jazz head coach Tero Suonperä told the club’s website: “Lui has convinced in every way. Both as a player and as a person.
“We were looking for a creative 10-yard player and we got one. He is a surprising player with a really high-quality shooting technique. Bradbury has the potential to rise to a big role and we definitely expect him to make an impact in the form of goals and assists.”
Despite the left-field nature of his move, Bradbury is enjoying life in his new surroundings.
In an interview translated from Finnish, Bradbury said: “I have enjoyed every minute at FC Jazz so far. The staff and the team have welcomed me nicely and made me feel at home.
“There is a community atmosphere at the club and the city is a nice place to live. I appreciate that things are done professionally at the club.
“Everyone is friendly and helpful, but also motivated, because we all want to do things as well as we can. This way, it is easy to also put yourself in the shoes when you see what is happening around you.”