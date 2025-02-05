Lui Bradbury has embarked on an interesting journey since his Leeds United departure in 2022.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An attack-minded midfielder, Bradbury impressed for Leeds at under-18 level before moving on to Reading.

After a stint in the Royals’ under-21s set-up, Bradbury had spells in Spain and the United States before returning to England with FC Halifax Town in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His time with the National League side proved short-lived, as the 20-year-old has now taken on a new challenge in Finland.

Lui Bradbury represented Leeds United and Reading at youth level. | George Wood/Getty Images

Bradbury has signed for FC Jazz, a club currently competing in the third tier of Finnish football.

FC Jazz head coach Tero Suonperä told the club’s website: “Lui has convinced in every way. Both as a player and as a person.

“We were looking for a creative 10-yard player and we got one. He is a surprising player with a really high-quality shooting technique. Bradbury has the potential to rise to a big role and we definitely expect him to make an impact in the form of goals and assists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the left-field nature of his move, Bradbury is enjoying life in his new surroundings.

Lui Bradbury recently had a spell at FC Halifax Town. | George Wood/Getty Images

In an interview translated from Finnish, Bradbury said: “I have enjoyed every minute at FC Jazz so far. The staff and the team have welcomed me nicely and made me feel at home.

“There is a community atmosphere at the club and the city is a nice place to live. I appreciate that things are done professionally at the club.