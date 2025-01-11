In-form Barnsley FC wing-back Corey O'Keeffe on Reds' renaissance after being 'kicked while we were down'

THE SEMINAL moment in Barnsley’s season could well turn out to be a defeat as opposed to a win.

December was a rollercoaster month for the Reds, not least for in-form wing-back Corey O’Keeffe, who was part of a home line-up who were licking their wounds and entitled to think which direction their season was heading in after an humiliating 4-0 pre-Christmas drubbing at the hands of Leyton Orient.

For the Brummie, that compounded the pain after Barnsley threw away victory in their previous Oakwell appointment, a 2-1 reverse to his boyhood club Birmingham City, with a travelling army of Blues fans giving him a fair bit of stick along the way.

Barnsley’s response after those two losses has been stirring, winning their last four league matches to revive their campaign at a key psychological juncture.

Barnsley's Corey O'Keeffe takes on Birmingham City's Ethan Laird in December's League One home game against his former club. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

O’Keeffe, who has been at the heart of the Reds’ mini-renaissance, said: "Obviously, no-one was happy (after Orient) - the staff, players and manager - with that result.

"The gaffer had us in (the next day) and went through the game and sat down and did different things like in and out of possession and things that were good and went wrong.

"We’ve really worked on that (since) and knuckled down on it and been decent ever since.

"The Birmingham game was also a tough one and the Orient game really kicked us while we were down and we’ve done well to get out of it and hopefully we can keep this form going now.

"We’ve had four wins on the bounce and want more and more and don’ want to settle on that now.

"I got some stick (with the Birmingham game), but I love it (the banter)."

