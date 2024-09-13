Inter Milan 'set sights' on former Doncaster Rovers star who Aston Villa 'could sell' for £29.5m
The attacking midfielder enjoyed a productive spell in Yorkshire, having joined Doncaster on loan in January 2020. His potential was immediately evident, although his stay was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.
He has not been loaned out since, such is his potential, and has instead become an established figure in Villa’s senior set-up.
There was speculation regarding his future over the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur reported to be keen on the 23-year-old. According to Inter Live, Villa could receive an offer in the future from Italian giants Inter Milan.
The club are believed to have identified Ramsey as a successor to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who will be 36 before the end of the current campaign.
Villa could reportedly sell Ramsey for a fee of around €35m (£29.5m). While it may prove painful to lose such an academy graduate, Ramsey would represent ‘pure profit’ from a profit and sustainability perspective.
Ramsey has appeared in all three of Villa’s Premier League matches this season but is still waiting on his first start.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.