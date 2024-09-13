Aston Villa’s former Doncaster Rovers loan star Jacob Ramsey is reportedly being eyed by Inter Milan.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a productive spell in Yorkshire, having joined Doncaster on loan in January 2020. His potential was immediately evident, although his stay was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has not been loaned out since, such is his potential, and has instead become an established figure in Villa’s senior set-up.

There was speculation regarding his future over the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur reported to be keen on the 23-year-old. According to Inter Live, Villa could receive an offer in the future from Italian giants Inter Milan.

Jacob Ramsey had a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in 2020. | Bruce Rollinson

The club are believed to have identified Ramsey as a successor to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who will be 36 before the end of the current campaign.

Villa could reportedly sell Ramsey for a fee of around €35m (£29.5m). While it may prove painful to lose such an academy graduate, Ramsey would represent ‘pure profit’ from a profit and sustainability perspective.