But with the tournament moved to the winter due to being held in Qatar, it means we'll be left with a summer of wondering what might happen.

One way to fill your time this summer is to make sure you don't miss a kick of their matches - and don't feel too rough at work the next day.

With that in mind, we've put together a handy guide to England's Qatar 2022 journey with all the dates and times, so you won't be left working as Gareth Southgate's men lift the World Cup...

England's Jack Grealish with manager Gareth Southgate

When are England's group stages?

The one thing you can guarantee is when England will be playing their group stage matches - but even then we don't know for sure who they will be playing against.

England will be playing on the opening day of the tournament, on Monday, November 21 against Iran. That match kicks off at 1pm.

The second game is against the USA and it's at a perfect time. 7pm on Friday, November 25 means most people will be able to get away without booking any time off.

However, this is where it gets confusing. With England set to play a qualifier next, there are still three teams it could be. Scotland still have to play Ukraine in a rescheduled qualifying match, with the winner of that then playing Wales for the right to join Group B.

Whoever it is England end up playing, it will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, November 29. If it's against Wales or Scotland, you might want to book the following day off work...

How about the knock out rounds?

With England being drawn in a fairly easy group you would hope they finish top, but you never know. Should England finish top, they will play the runners up of Group A (Netherlands, Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal) at 7pm on Sunday, December 4. Again, you may want to book the next day off it it's a big one.

Assuming they win that, the quarter final would take place at 7pm on Saturday, December 10, with the semi final at 7pm on Wednesday December 14.

However, if England somehow conspire to finish second in Group B, they will instead face the winners of Group A at 3pm on Saturday, December 3. Their quarter final would be on Friday December 9 at 3pm, and the semi would be on Tuesday, December 13 at 7pm.