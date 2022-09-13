Queen Elizabeth II: Barnsley FC, Sheffield United and EFL players observe moment's silence in honour of late monarch
Professional footballers up and down the country paid tribute to HRH Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday night by holding a moment’s silence before fixtures in the EFL kicked-off.
The players and fans of Barnsley and Port Vale observed the silence impeccably at Oakwell before their game in League One.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday in Balmoral, and her funeral will be held on Monday.
Sport had already been holding tributes with silences observed at cricket’s Test match at the Oval, golf’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and the weekend’s rugby union Premiership fixtures, among others.
Most Popular
But the FA postponed all football from the Premier League to grassroots at the weekend as a mark of a respect.
The sport returned on Monday with only a handful of games, but Tuesday was a much busier programme with silences being observed across the EFL fixtures, including Sheffield United’s Championship fixture at Swansea City.
Silences were also observed at Anfield in the Champions League where Liverpool were playing Ajax.
In respect to the Queen Liverpool did not play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, with the opening bar sounding before being cut off to allow fans to sing unaccompanied.
The minute’s silence was broken by one fan in the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand chanting ‘Liverpool, Liverpool’ but he was quickly shouted down by those around him, while a couple of fans in the Kop appeared to boo. Otherwise it was well observed.