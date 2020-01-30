Gary Bowyer says Eoin Doyle deal was “in the best interests” of Bradford City

Gary Bowyer says he was acting “in the best interests” of Bradford City by allowing Eoin Doyle to rejoin Swindon Town, while Hull City look set to loose both their first-choice wingers with time running out to replace them.

Doyle scored 23 goals in as many matches on loan with the Robins this season, but was recalled by the Bantams earlier this month. Having played for two clubs already this season, he would have been unable to play for anyone else in 2019-20.

“Throughout the course of any transfer window, you have to act in the best interests of the club, which we feel we have done with this agreement,” said Bowyer, who also let Bradford’s top-scorer, captain James Vaughan, join Tranmere Rovers on loan this week.

With speculation that Wimbledon will recall on-loan winger Dylan Connolly, the Bantams have re-signed winger Dylan Mottley-Henry from Barnsley on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

The Leeds-born 22-year-old started his career at Valley Parade.

“It feels great to be back here – where I started my career – and a little bit surreal!” said Mottley-Henry.

“I am delighted to have re-signed for the club and there is definitely a feeling of unfinished business.”

There are unconfirmed reports that Crystal Palace have agreed a fee of £16m plus add-ons for Hull left-winger Jarrod Bowen, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, while West Ham United are also said to be showing late interest.

Late last year, owner Assem Allam said the club would not sell Bowen for £20m.

Right-winger Kamil Grosicki, out of contract in the summer, is set to join West Bromwich Albion.

Clubs have until 11pm tonight to complete all transfers, including loan deals.