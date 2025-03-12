Ipswich Town stalwart Luke Woolfenden has addressed reports of interest from Sheffield United that emerged in the winter transfer window.

The Blades embarked on a well-documented search for reinforcement in the centre-back department, eventually landing Rob Holding on loan from Crystal Palace.

Prior to Holding’s capture, a clutch of central defenders were reported to to be of interest to the club.

Among them was Woolfenden, who has helped Ipswich rise from League One to the Premier League. He was also linked with Inter Miami, but quelled speculation by signing a new contract.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times regarding interest in his services, the 26-year-old said: "There's interest most windows.

“I think that's part and parcel of being a footballer,. The Inter Miami one was a bit wide of the mark because otherwise I'm not sure I'd be sitting here! I'd be playing with [Lionel] Messi! So I'm not sure that one was true, but there was certainly interest from elsewhere."

Luke Woolfenden was linked with Sheffield United during the winter transfer window. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

An exit now seems unlikely for Woolfenden, despite the stern competition he faces in Kieran McKenna’s squad.

The towering defender has said he has “really enjoyed” the challenge of Premier League football.

He said: "I've really enjoyed it. I think I've played well in the majority of games that I've played in. I think the boss echoes that thought as well. The challenge is good, I think I've stepped up to it well enough and I'm enjoying it.

“To get to 200 games for the club was a nice milestone to reach. For it to have come in the Premier League was unreal.