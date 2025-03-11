Chris Wilder says Sheffield United were 'leggy and lethargic' – but timing of Bristol City equaliser still hurt

Chris Wilder admitted "lethargic and leggy" Sheffield United got what they deserved in their 1-1 draw with Bristol City, but the timing of the goals made it smart all the same.

Not at their best all evening, the Blades nevertheless took the lead after 61 minutes when substitutes Gustavo Hamer and Rhian Brewster combined to set up Tyrese Campbell.

And although the Blades invited pressure onto themselves after that, it took until the 90th minute for Mark Sykes to find the equaliser his side merited.

The hosts did not fall behind third-placed Burnley, who also drew 1-1 at home, and returned to the top of the Championship. But Leeds United will be able to open up a two-point lead at the top with nine games to play if they can beat Millwall at Elland Road on Wednesday.

"When you get to 90 minutes, when you've not been at your best – we looked leggy and lethargic – when you get that close, that's the disappointing thing about it," admitted Wilder.

"The goal is disappointing to give away, the timing and the number of mistakes we made. The first and second clearance, a player trying to flick it around the corner, and we don't get tight and they find a finish.

"I don't think it was anything they (Bristol City) didn't deserve.

"They controlled the game in the first half and had the threat of (Sinclair) Armstrong. The midfield sat too deep and they caused us problems, even though we had the best chances.

MEASURED: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We made a couple of changes and wrestled the control, scored ourselves a great goal and then we were okay but not dominant.

"Physically when you lack energy you make some poor decisions and in the performance there were more fives and sixes (out of ten) than sevens or eights. And they had more sevens and eights than fives and sixes."

The Blades players were angry when Cameron Pring appeared to shove Harrison Burrows in the back, but referee Stephen Martin decided not to give a penalty.

Rob Dickie, Jason Knight and Sheffield United captain were all booked as players clashed when the ball went out of play.

IMPACT: Sheffield United substitute Rhian Brewster (centre) celebrates after setting up Tyrese Campbell's goal (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Wilder, though, felt the referee had got it right.

"The bit at the end is nonsense, I don't think there was anything in any of those decisions," said Wilder. "I thought the referee was consistent, he's a good referee and he got in my opinion everything spot on.

"There was just a frustration from our point of view at the end and I think the players will be more frustrated with individual performances than a refereeing one."

But Wilder was determined not to be too downbeat, arguing: "It might be an important point, it keeps us ticking along. It's not what we wanted but it's another point, we have to suck it up, take our medicine and move on to Sunday."

Bristol City assistant manager Chris Hogg viewed Martin's performance in the same light when he spoke to the media afterwards, and was delighted with how his team played.

"It's a pleasing point away from home at what is a difficult place to come," said Wilder. "The performance is probably the most pleasing part.

"When you come here you want to try and control the ball a bit to take away their momentum.

"But we'd have liked a little bit more at the end of it in terms of the quality in the final third."