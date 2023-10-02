Is Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel, streaming details and kick-off time

Huddersfield Town are set to return to action with a trip to Birmingham City.

Huddersfield Town are set to visit Birmingham City. Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

He will undoubtedly be hoping for a first win when Huddersfield visit St Andrew’s.

John Eustace’s Blues currently sit 12th, two points ahead of 17th-placed Huddersfield.

Below is all the key information ahead of the Championship meeting of the Blues and the Terriers.

When is Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town?

The fixture is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 3. The match will kick off at 7:45pm.

Is Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town on TV?

Fans looking to watch the game from home will not find it advertised on their TV channels. This is because the game is available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.

Can I stream Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town?