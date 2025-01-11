Is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Channel and streaming details plus reason for odd kick-off time
The two sides met in the competition twice last season, first drawing at Hillsborough before Coventry advanced in the replay on their home turf.
Coventry have once again been handed a battle with Wednesday, who sit eight points above the Owls in the Championship table.
Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has not ruled out rotation, but has insisted the third-round tie is one his side will take seriously.
He said: "Everybody who trained well can get an opportunity but there's no guarantee. It's still, I won't say a normal game, but we'll take it very seriously.”
Here are the key TV and streaming details as Wednesday prepare to face Coventry.
When is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday?
Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm today (Saturday, January 11).
Why is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday kicking off at 6pm?
The match has been moved to accommodate overseas broadcasters.
Is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?
Yes - but not in the United Kingdom. Fans living overseas will be able to tune in via ESPN+ or Optus Sport.
How can I stream Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday?
Fans can listen to live audio coverage on BBC Radio Sheffield or watch highlights of the game on BBC One at 10:30pm.
