Sheffield Wednesday are set to renew their FA Cup rivalry with Coventry City.

The two sides met in the competition twice last season, first drawing at Hillsborough before Coventry advanced in the replay on their home turf.

Coventry have once again been handed a battle with Wednesday, who sit eight points above the Owls in the Championship table.

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has not ruled out rotation, but has insisted the third-round tie is one his side will take seriously.

Coventry City are set to play host to Sheffield Wednesday. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

He said: "Everybody who trained well can get an opportunity but there's no guarantee. It's still, I won't say a normal game, but we'll take it very seriously.”

Here are the key TV and streaming details as Wednesday prepare to face Coventry.

When is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday?

Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm today (Saturday, January 11).

Why is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday kicking off at 6pm?

The match has been moved to accommodate overseas broadcasters.

Sheffield Wednesday fans based in the UK will not be able to watch the Owls in action. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Is Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes - but not in the United Kingdom. Fans living overseas will be able to tune in via ESPN+ or Optus Sport.

How can I stream Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday?