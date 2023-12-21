Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City are set to do battle under South Yorkshire lights.

In what has the potential to be a pre-Christmas cracker, two of the fourth tier’s Yorkshire sides will go head-to-head at the Eco-Power Stadium. It is a clash of two sides who have not lived up to expectations this term, but Bradford do appear to be turning a corner.

Form has picked up at Valley Parade following an initially underwhelming start to life under Graham Alexander. Doncaster, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 5-0 battering last weekend and have a slew of injuries.

Five points separate the sides, with Bradford sat in 14th and Doncaster languishing in 19th. Here are all the key details ahead of the meeting between the Yorkshire outfits.

Doncaster Rovers are set to host Bradford City. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

When is Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Friday, December 22.

Is Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City on TV?

No – the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.

Why is Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City taking place on a Friday night?