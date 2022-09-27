Is England U21s v Germany U21s on TV? How to watch Bramall Lane clash with Leeds United, Sheffield United, Liverpool and Everton youngsters in action

The Young Lions host Germany in a friendly at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane tonight with games already running out ahead of Euro 2023.

They have just three games left before next summer’s tournament and, after Tuesday, do not play again together until March.

Rhian Brewster’s double earned an impressive 2-0 win in Italy on Thursday and Carsley wants to see his side keep their momentum going.

“There is always a worry in the back of your mind they are friendlies and how the attitude is towards a friendly,” he said.

“This group seem different to average footballers, you can do a pre-season friendly and go through the motions. This group are very determined and focused.

“I want to see a good performance, energy, enthusiasm, togetherness. I want to see a strong performance. We’ve had a really good camp so far and I’m excited to see this team play.

“Germany are third in the rankings, another team who are – on paper – better than us and have done better in the past. It’s a good test for us.”

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane will host England U21 v Germany U21 tonight. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Is it on TV?

The match, which kicks off at 7:45pm, will be shown on TV via the BBC red button. It can also be streamed on BBC iPlayer and watched via the BBC Sport website.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Bursik (Stoke City), Josh Griffiths (Portsmouth, loan from West Bromwich Albion), James Trafford (Bolton Wanderers, loan from Manchester City)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall, loan from Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley, loan from Manchester City), Luke Mbete (Huddersfield Town, loan from Manchester City), Levi Colwill (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan from Chelsea), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), James Garner (Everton), *Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers, loan from Liverpool), James McAtee (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester City), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forward: Folarin Balogun (Stade de Reims, loan from Arsenal), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Angel Gomes (Lille), Anthony Gordon (Everton), Cole Palmer (Manchester City)

