Is Huddersfield Town v Barnsley on TV? Sky Sports channel and streaming details for Yorkshire derby
Clashes between geographical rivals rarely need more spice but plenty has been added to this particular fixture.
Michael Duff left Barnsley in 2023, having led the club to the League One play-off final. After an unsuccessful stint at Swansea City, he is now in charge of Huddersfield.
He has not shied away from talking about his time at Oakwell, sharing warm words as well as an admission that he did not feel he had the opportunity to “build something and grow with it” in South Yorkshire.
The fixture promises to be an interesting one, especially considering the Terriers are winless in four league games.
Here are all the key TV and streaming details as Huddersfield prepare to host Barnsley.
When is Huddersfield Town v Barnsley?
Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, October 5.
Is Huddersfield Town v Barnsley on TV?
Yes - the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports+. Norwich City’s meeting with Hull City is the channel’s featured game but alternative fixtures can be selected.
How can I stream Huddersfield Town v Barnsley?
Fans with relevant subscriptions can stream via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.