Is Huddersfield Town v Preston North End on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news
The Terriers picked up a point at the weekend, drawing 1-1 with Bristol City to extend their unbeaten run to four games. Although their form has improved under Darren Moore, they will undoubtedly be keen to add more wins to their record.
Across their last four games, Huddersfield have drawn three and won on just one occasion. With Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday improving below them, a win over Preston would be a significant boost to Huddersfield’s survival hopes.
Here are all the key details for Huddersfield fans ahead of their next fixture.
When is Huddersfield Town v Preston North End?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm today (December 12).
Is Huddersfield Town v Preston North End on TV?
Sky Sports will be showing the match but it will only be available to view via the red button.
How can I stream Huddersfield Town v Preston North End?
Fans can watch via the Sky Sports app or with an appropriate subscription on NOW TV.
Is there any team news?
Sorba Thomas is expected to be back in contention for the Terriers, although the game may come too soon for Ben Jackson.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Huddersfield boss Moore said: "With Jacko it's just maintaining and seeing where he's at going forward but we don't anticipate him (playing) tomorrow even though he's not far away.”