Hull City and Leeds United are set to go head-to-head.

The recent weekend marked three years since the last meeting of the two sides, when Leeds were Premier League newcomers and Hull were new to League One.

They were brought together by the Carabao Cup and the Tigers pulled off an upset, eliminating Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites on penalties.

The old rivalry is set to be renewed, with Leeds and Hull back in the same division for the first time since the 2019/20 campaign.

Fans without a ticket for the clash do not need to worry too much, as below is all the information required to watch the game from the comfort of a sofa.

When is Hull City v Leeds United?

The fixture will kick off tonight (September 20) at 7:45pm.

How can I watch Hull City v Leeds United on TV?

Sky Sports are showing the match, but it will not be listed as a viewing option on their channels. Norwich City’s clash with Leicester City is being shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, but alternative fixtures can be viewed via the red button.

Can I stream Hull City v Leeds United?

The match will be available to stream via the Sky Sports app.

Is there any team news?

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has confirmed Patrick Bamford is back in training but the trip to Hull will come too soon for the 30-year-old.

Welsh midfielder Ethan Ampadu is expected to be available for the Whites despite picking up a knock in the club’s win over Millwall.