Is Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? How to watch or stream Yorkshire derby
Both sides have endured frustration of late, although it is Tigers boss Tim Walter who is undeniably under the most pressure.
Hull were in contention for promotion last season, only missing out on a place in the Championship play-offs on the last day of the campaign.
However, the decision to replace Liam Rosenior with Tim Walter has not yet paid off. A run of three wins in 16 games has left Hull stranded in the relegation zone, occupying 22nd place.
Wednesday, meanwhile, are 15th having made an inconsistent start to the 2024/25 season. The Owls hosted Cardiff City at the weekend, sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw.
Here are all the key TV and streaming details as the Tigers and the Owls prepare to do battle.
When is Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, November 26).
Is Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown live on TV. While it has not landed top billing on the Sky Sports+ channel, it can be selected as an alternative broadcast.
How can I stream Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.