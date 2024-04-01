Is Leeds United v Hull City on TV? Channel details and how to stream Elland Road clash
The Whites are locked in a tense battle for automatic promotion, vying with Ipswich Town and Leicester City with Southampton not too far away. Daniel Farke’s side visited Watford on Good Friday, salvaging a 2-2 draw with a late Mateo Joseph equaliser.
Hull, on the other hand, are hoping to secure a play-off spot but are winless in their last five league games. The Tigers are heading into the game on the back of a bitterly disappointing Good Friday defeat to Stoke City.
Leeds and Hull last met in September, when loanee defender Joe Rodon was sent off for the Whites in a 0-0 draw at the MKM Stadium.
Here are all the key details ahead of the Yorkshire derby between Leeds United and Hull City.
When is Leeds United v Hull City?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm on Monday, April 1.
Is Leeds United v Hull City on TV?
Yes the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Leeds United v Hull City?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app and NOW TV.
