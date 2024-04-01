Is Leeds United v Hull City on TV? Channel details and how to stream Elland Road clash

Leeds United and Hull City are set to round off the EFL’s Easter Monday schedule at Elland Road.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

The Whites are locked in a tense battle for automatic promotion, vying with Ipswich Town and Leicester City with Southampton not too far away. Daniel Farke’s side visited Watford on Good Friday, salvaging a 2-2 draw with a late Mateo Joseph equaliser.

Hull, on the other hand, are hoping to secure a play-off spot but are winless in their last five league games. The Tigers are heading into the game on the back of a bitterly disappointing Good Friday defeat to Stoke City.

Leeds and Hull last met in September, when loanee defender Joe Rodon was sent off for the Whites in a 0-0 draw at the MKM Stadium.

Leeds United are set to host Hull City. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesLeeds United are set to host Hull City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Here are all the key details ahead of the Yorkshire derby between Leeds United and Hull City.

When is Leeds United v Hull City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm on Monday, April 1.

Is Leeds United v Hull City on TV?

Yes the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Leeds United v Hull City?

Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app and NOW TV.

