Is Leeds United v QPR on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news for Elland Road clash

Leeds United are set to return to action under the lights at Elland Road, hosting Queens Park Rangers.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Leeds United are set to return to action under the lights at Elland Road, hosting Queens Park Rangers. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesLeeds United are set to return to action under the lights at Elland Road, hosting Queens Park Rangers. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Leeds United are set to return to action under the lights at Elland Road, hosting Queens Park Rangers. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Whites were brought back down to earth at the weekend, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Southampton after a run of impressive displays.

Fortunately for Leeds, the relentless nature of the Championship ensures there is nearly always an opportunity to bounce back quickly.

QPR are up next for Daniel Farke’s side and are also heading into the fixture on the back of a 3-1 loss.

Here are all the key details ahead of the meeting between the Whites and the R’s.

When is Leeds United v QPR?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Wednesday, October 4.

Is Leeds United v QPR on TV?

The match will be available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.

How can I stream Leeds United v QPR?

The match can be streamed via the Sky Sports app.

Is there any team news?

Sam Byram could feature despite Farke claiming the defender struggles to play three games in one week. Leeds are still without Djed Spence, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas and Wilfried Gnonto.

