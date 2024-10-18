Is Leeds United v Sheffield United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Yorkshire derby at Elland Road
Both clubs have ambitions of returning to the Premier League, the division that hosted the last meeting between them in April 2021.
Sheffield United have made an impressive start to the season and would sit top of the league had they not had points deducted.
With a win over Leeds, the Blades could leapfrog Sunderland and take top spot in the Championship. Leeds, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the campaign.
While one defeat in nine is hardly disastrous, the Whites have shared the spoils on four occasions and dropped points in frustrating circumstances.
In their last outing, they surrendered their lead over Sunderland with a late blunder from goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
Here are all the key TV and streaming details as Leeds prepare to host Sheffield United.
When is Leeds United v Sheffield United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, October 18).
Is Leeds United v Sheffield United on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Leeds United v Sheffield United?
Fans can stream via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with a relevant subscription.
