Two of the Championship’s heavyweights are set to collide when Leeds United host Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both clubs have ambitions of returning to the Premier League, the division that hosted the last meeting between them in April 2021.

Sheffield United have made an impressive start to the season and would sit top of the league had they not had points deducted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a win over Leeds, the Blades could leapfrog Sunderland and take top spot in the Championship. Leeds, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the campaign.

While one defeat in nine is hardly disastrous, the Whites have shared the spoils on four occasions and dropped points in frustrating circumstances.

In their last outing, they surrendered their lead over Sunderland with a late blunder from goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Elland Road is set to stage Leeds United's Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Here are all the key TV and streaming details as Leeds prepare to host Sheffield United.

When is Leeds United v Sheffield United?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, October 18).

Is Leeds United v Sheffield United on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Leeds United v Sheffield United?