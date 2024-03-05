Is Leeds United v Stoke City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news
Daniel Farke’s side are in a rich vein of form but their winning streak in the league was brought to a halt by Huddersfield Town at the weekend. The Terriers went down to 10 men but Leeds could only find an equaliser in the second half.
Results elsewhere pushed Leeds out of the top two but they could return to second place with a victory over the Potters.
Here are all the key details ahead of Leeds United’s meeting with Stoke City.
When is Leeds United v Stoke City?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, March 5).
Is Leeds United v Stoke City on TV?
Yes - all of tonight’s Championship fixtures will be shown live. The game will be available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.
How can I stream Leeds United v Stoke City?
Fans can stream the action via the Sky Sports app. The game can also be watched on NOW TV if you have a NOW Month membership. It will be available in the ‘bonus streams’ section.
Is there any team news?
Leeds will be without Jamie Shackleton and Jaidon Anthony, while there is a doubt over Junior Firpo. Sam Byram, however, could feature having made the bench against Chelsea.
Farke said: “Many bruises and many knocks and some dead legs but it's normal, we have to adapt to this. We don't complain about this. This is normal life at this stage in the Championship and we have to be up for it. It's important we're not too soft at this moment.”