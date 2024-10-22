Leeds United are set to host Watford under the Elland Road lights.

The Whites will be heading into the game on a high, having defeated Yorkshire rivals and fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United on Friday (October 18).

Daniel Farke’s side have also had the benefit of an extra day to prepare, with Watford having been in action on Saturday (October 19) against Luton Town.

The Hornets will be keen to bounce back, having suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat away at rivals Luton Town.

Elland Road will play host to Leeds United's clash with Watford. | Tony Johnson

Leeds are still without their long-term absentees Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, although will be able to call upon the services of Wilfried Gnonto.

The Italian attacker was struggling with a shoulder problem against the Blades but will be available to face the Hornets.

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of the fixture.

When is Leeds United v Watford?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, October 22).

Is Leeds United v Watford on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on the Sky Sports+ channel.

How can I stream Leeds United v Watford?