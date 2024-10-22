Is Leeds United v Watford on TV? Channel and streaming details for clash under Elland Road lights
The Whites will be heading into the game on a high, having defeated Yorkshire rivals and fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United on Friday (October 18).
Daniel Farke’s side have also had the benefit of an extra day to prepare, with Watford having been in action on Saturday (October 19) against Luton Town.
The Hornets will be keen to bounce back, having suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat away at rivals Luton Town.
Leeds are still without their long-term absentees Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, although will be able to call upon the services of Wilfried Gnonto.
The Italian attacker was struggling with a shoulder problem against the Blades but will be available to face the Hornets.
Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of the fixture.
When is Leeds United v Watford?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, October 22).
Is Leeds United v Watford on TV?
Yes - the match will be available to watch on the Sky Sports+ channel.
How can I stream Leeds United v Watford?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with a relevant subscription.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.