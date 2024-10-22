Is Leeds United v Watford on TV? Channel and streaming details for clash under Elland Road lights

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Leeds United are set to host Watford under the Elland Road lights.

The Whites will be heading into the game on a high, having defeated Yorkshire rivals and fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United on Friday (October 18).

Daniel Farke’s side have also had the benefit of an extra day to prepare, with Watford having been in action on Saturday (October 19) against Luton Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Hornets will be keen to bounce back, having suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat away at rivals Luton Town.

Elland Road will play host to Leeds United's clash with Watford.Elland Road will play host to Leeds United's clash with Watford.
Elland Road will play host to Leeds United's clash with Watford. | Tony Johnson

Leeds are still without their long-term absentees Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, although will be able to call upon the services of Wilfried Gnonto.

The Italian attacker was struggling with a shoulder problem against the Blades but will be available to face the Hornets.

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of the fixture.

When is Leeds United v Watford?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, October 22).

Is Leeds United v Watford on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on the Sky Sports+ channel.

How can I stream Leeds United v Watford?

Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with a relevant subscription.

Related topics:Watford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice