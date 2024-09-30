Leeds United team news: Problems brewing at the back as midfielder is ruled out until 2025

Leeds United are one injury away from a defensive crisis after it was revealed Ethan Ampadu is unlikely to play again this year.

Although the Whites captain has been playing in midfield this season, he is a back-up in central defence.

And with Leeds accepting defeat in their attempts to keep Max Wober from the surgeon's knife, teenager James Debayo is now next in line should Pascal Struijk or Joe Rodon suffer an injury.

The good news is both are expected to be fit to play at Norwich City on Tuesday despite carrying groin and hip issues respectively.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INJURY: Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu (left) comes off against Coventry City

With Ao Tanaka deputising impressively when he replaced Amapadu in the first half of Saturday's 3-0 win over Coventry City, and loanee Joe Rothwell another option, Leeds are rather better covered in central midfield, but to lose your captain for any prolonged period is a problem regardless.

Ampadu appeared to jar his knee making a tackle at the weekend.

"It's a serious knee injury, he has damaged his lateral ligament," confirmed manager Daniel Farke. "The doctors have recommended conservative treatment so he doesn't need surgery

"It's realistic to speak about 10 weeks before he returns to team training. You would expect him to be back at some point during December and obviously he needs a bit of team training before he's available back for the games, so we expect him to be just back available at some point in January."

Leeds' medical team had hoped the knee meniscus injury versatile defender Wober picked up playing for Austria in September could be managed without surgery, but have now had to accept otherwise.

"We expect him to be out for about six weeks until he's back in training," confirmed Farke.

Full-back Isaac Schmidt injured his glute playing as a late substitute at the weekend and will also miss the trip to Norwich. Wingers Manor Solomon and Daniel James remain sidelined with hamstring and back injuries respectively.

Debayo impressed in pre-season but the closest he has come to senior football was playing twice for Leeds' under-21s in last season's Football League Trophy, the first as a substitute.

Farke made reference at the weekend to what a big ask it would have been to throw the 19-year-old in against Coventry.

Full-back Sam Byram's final appearance for Norwich came as a left-sided centre-half in a back four.

He started five games as a centre-back under Farke in the 2021-22 Premier League, one of them in a back three.