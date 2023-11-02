Leeds United are preparing for what is arguably their most crucial fixture of the season so far.

Leicester City have established themselves as the pace-setters in the Championship, soaring to the top of the league early on.

Their transition to life in the Championship has been almost seamless and they are currently fourteen points clear of third-placed Leeds.

If the Whites are to breach the top two, they must pick up points against fellow promotion contenders.

Leeds United are set to face Leicester City. Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

A win over Leicester would certainly send a message to the rest of the division that Leeds mean business.

It would also put a dent in Leicester’s huge lead over Daniel Farke’s men.

Here are all the key details ahead of what has potential to be a thoroughly entertaining encounter.

When is Leicester City v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm on Friday, November 3.

Is Leicester City v Leeds United on TV?

Yes – the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Leicester City v Leeds United?

The match can be streamed via the Sky Sports app and on NOW TV with a relevant subscription.

Is there any team news?