Two Championship clubs with identical records will meet when Luton Town host Sheffield Wednesday.

Both outfits were tipped for promotion tilts before a ball was kicked, for different reasons. Luton were in the Premier League last season and have a strong squad, as well as a highly-rated manager in Rob Edwards.

Wednesday, meanwhile, performed heroics under Danny Rohl last season and have given him better resources for the current campaign.

However, it has not been smooth sailing for either side. Wednesday set pulses racing with a demolition of Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend but have not secured a league victory since.

Here are all the key details ahead of the first meeting between the clubs since February 2021.

When is Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday?

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, September 21.

Is Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

No - the match will not be shown live on TV due to the UK’s 3pm blackout.

How can I stream Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday?