Sheffield Wednesday unveil former Chelsea, Middlesbrough and West Brom man as ninth summer signing
Wednesday’s recruitment drive has picked up speed as they look to ensure Danny Rohl has sufficient resources at his disposal for the 2023/24 season. Chalobah has become the latest to be added to the Owls ranks, joining on a permanent deal.
He had been available as a free agent, having left West Bromwich Albion at the end of the 2023/24 season. A holding midfielder by trade, he boasts extensive experience of the Championship and has also featured in the Premier League.
Chalobah ascended the youth ranks of Chelsea, who utilised the loan system to develop him. The 29-year-old was loaned out on six different occasions, representing the likes of Middlesbrough and Napoli.
He departed Stamford Bridge permanently in 2017, enjoying stints with Watford and Fulham before being recruited by the Baggies last year. Over a decade on from his loan stint at Middlesbrough, he is now back in Yorkshire.
Chalobah is the second central midfielder to have been signed by Wednesday, following Svante Ingelsson through the door at Hillsborough. Wednesday have also struck permanent deals for Ben Hamer, Yan Valery, Max Lowe, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill.
Goalkeeper James Beadle has also returned to S6, sealing another loan move from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.
