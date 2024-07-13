Sheffield Wednesday have unveiled England-capped midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah as their ninth summer signing.

Wednesday’s recruitment drive has picked up speed as they look to ensure Danny Rohl has sufficient resources at his disposal for the 2023/24 season. Chalobah has become the latest to be added to the Owls ranks, joining on a permanent deal.

He had been available as a free agent, having left West Bromwich Albion at the end of the 2023/24 season. A holding midfielder by trade, he boasts extensive experience of the Championship and has also featured in the Premier League.

Chalobah ascended the youth ranks of Chelsea, who utilised the loan system to develop him. The 29-year-old was loaned out on six different occasions, representing the likes of Middlesbrough and Napoli.

Sheffield Wednesday's latest recruit Nathaniel Chalobah spent last season at West Bromwich Albion. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He departed Stamford Bridge permanently in 2017, enjoying stints with Watford and Fulham before being recruited by the Baggies last year. Over a decade on from his loan stint at Middlesbrough, he is now back in Yorkshire.