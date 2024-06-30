Sheffield Wednesday add Premier League striker as Swedish midfielder reveals English dream

Sheffield Wednesday’s new Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson is excited to start the latest chapter of his globe-trotting career.

The 26-year-old – who has played in Italy and Germany – arrived at Hillsborough after signing from Hansa Rostock.

"I am really looking forward to getting started,” he said.

"To play in England has always been a dream, and to come to such a historic club is very nice. I am a box-to-box player who works in both directions, can bring a lot of power to the team.

Bournemouth's Jamaican striker Jamal Lowe has become Sheffield Wednesday's fifth summer signing (Picture: Getty Images)

“Hopefully, some goals and creative moments.”

The Owls on Sunday announced the signing of Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe.

The 29-year-old is Wednesday’s fifth addition of the summer transfer window, following on from Max Lowe, Ben Hamer, Yan Valery and Ingelsson.

Owls boss Danny Rohl said: “We know we need goals in the new season.”

Lowe said he was impressed with Rohl's Owls team last season, and was looking forward to his time at S6.

He said: "I think they (the fans) will see someone who works hard and doesn't shy away from taking opportunities. Bring some goals to the team.