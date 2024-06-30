Sheffield Wednesday add Premier League striker as Swedish midfielder reveals English dream

Richard Hercock
By Richard Hercock
Published 30th Jun 2024, 14:46 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2024, 14:51 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s new Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson is excited to start the latest chapter of his globe-trotting career.

The 26-year-old – who has played in Italy and Germany – arrived at Hillsborough after signing from Hansa Rostock.

"I am really looking forward to getting started,” he said.

"To play in England has always been a dream, and to come to such a historic club is very nice. I am a box-to-box player who works in both directions, can bring a lot of power to the team.

Bournemouth's Jamaican striker Jamal Lowe has become Sheffield Wednesday's fifth summer signing (Picture: Getty Images)Bournemouth's Jamaican striker Jamal Lowe has become Sheffield Wednesday's fifth summer signing (Picture: Getty Images)
“Hopefully, some goals and creative moments.”

The Owls on Sunday announced the signing of Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe.

The 29-year-old is Wednesday’s fifth addition of the summer transfer window, following on from Max Lowe, Ben Hamer, Yan Valery and Ingelsson.

Owls boss Danny Rohl said: “We know we need goals in the new season.”

Lowe said he was impressed with Rohl's Owls team last season, and was looking forward to his time at S6.

He said: "I think they (the fans) will see someone who works hard and doesn't shy away from taking opportunities. Bring some goals to the team.

"Hopefully some experience and leadership skills to the group."

