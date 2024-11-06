Leeds United are set to to renew their rivalry with Millwall with a trip to The Den.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While not close geographically, the two clubs share an intense rivalry and it is a fixture often marked in the calendar by fans.

Millwall have struggled to get the better of their rivals in recent years and have won just one of the last six meetings between the two clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They last met in March this year, when goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James eased the Whites to victory on home turf.

Millwall are set to play host to Leeds United. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

While Leeds’ record against the Lions has been impressive in recent years, they are set to face an in-form side.

Millwall have won each of their last three league games, most recently toppling promotion hopefuls Burnley.

Leeds, however, will take confidence from the fact they are also enjoying a rich vein of form. Daniel Farke’s side were also victorious at the weekend, triumphing over Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are all the key TV and streaming details as Millwall prepare to host Leeds.

When is Millwall v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, November 6).

Is Millwall v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown by Sky Sports. The game has been given top billing on the new Sky Sports+ channel.

How can I stream Millwall v Leeds United?