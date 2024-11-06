Is Millwall v Leeds United on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Championship grudge match
While not close geographically, the two clubs share an intense rivalry and it is a fixture often marked in the calendar by fans.
Millwall have struggled to get the better of their rivals in recent years and have won just one of the last six meetings between the two clubs.
They last met in March this year, when goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James eased the Whites to victory on home turf.
While Leeds’ record against the Lions has been impressive in recent years, they are set to face an in-form side.
Millwall have won each of their last three league games, most recently toppling promotion hopefuls Burnley.
Leeds, however, will take confidence from the fact they are also enjoying a rich vein of form. Daniel Farke’s side were also victorious at the weekend, triumphing over Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle.
Here are all the key TV and streaming details as Millwall prepare to host Leeds.
When is Millwall v Leeds United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, November 6).
Is Millwall v Leeds United on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown by Sky Sports. The game has been given top billing on the new Sky Sports+ channel.
How can I stream Millwall v Leeds United?
Fans can stream the action via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.