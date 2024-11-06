Leeds United have been warned to be prepared for a thorough set-piece examination at Millwall's New Den on Wednesday. Prepared, but not obsessed.

With Neil Harris in charge for his third spell as manager, his is unsurprisingly an archetypal Millwall side who excel at set pieces.

Even without the injured Joe Bryan, whose job is normally to deliver them, it is a threat Leeds must be mindful of but not, warns manager Daniel Farke, preoccupied by.

"It's always important to be mentally ready for the battle and it's definitely one of the topics against Milwall to be ready for the battle of defending crosses and set pieces.

"With a player like (Joe) Cooper, for example, he's that tall you can't win every header against him but you have to make sure you're close, you're competitive and you disturb him so it's not a clear header.

"It's always important to find the balance.

"The better we are in possession and the fewer long throw-ins, corner kicks, wide free-kicks we allow, the easier our life will be.

"But when we have to defend a set piece you can't be overly-concerned. You have to know about their strengths but not be scared.

SET-PIECE SPECIALIST: But Millwall's Joe Bryan is injured

"We have to be competitive and want to win this and we have strong headers in our team like Pascal (Struijk) and Joe Rodon.

"Our record in not conceding set pieces is excellent. We need to replicate this.

"We have also scored from two corners in the last weeks so we know we have a strength there as well but you have to be mentally ready.

"If a player is available or not available for the opponent it makes a difference but it's not like if a set piece player is not available or a good target then you can relax. You have to be even a bit more on it."

BALANCE: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

Daniel James has been named in the Wales squad for decisive Nations League games against Turkey and Iceland. Win in Kayseri on Thursday and Wales will top the group going into the final round of matches, where they could secure promotion to League A for the next cycle.

The Hull-born winger proved his fitness with an excellent goalscoring display in 66 minutes against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, having allayed Farke’s pre-match reservations about his hamstring. The Leeds manager thinks game-time will help to build rhythm, but hopes there is not too much.

He will not, though, tell new Wales coach Craig Bellamy what to do.

"At the moment it's just important he comes good through his last five days with us (before joining up with his country), and how many minutes he will get," said Farke.

WALES CALL-UP: Leeds United winger Daniel James (right)

"Every day he is not reinjured helps with his body.

"Craig is an experienced guy and he knows Daniel was out for six-and-a-half weeks but every manager wants to be successful and to have a fully fit and confident Daniel James is important for us and for Wales.

"So I totally accept he will be involved in the games. I would prefer if he didn't play 90 minutes of both but at the moment we just have to focus on him being fit for these two (Leeds) games.

"I won't tell Craig what he has to do, he's experienced enough and also wants to be successful.

"It's a big honour to play so no player would travel with his national team and say, 'I don't want to play, I just want to sit on the bench.’ I totally understand Daniel James would like to represent his country."

James' club-mates Rodon and Karl Darlow retain their places in the squad, which also features Rhys Norrington-Davies of Sheffield United and Sorba Thomas, on loan at Nantes from Huddersfield Town. Blades goalkeeper Adam Davies misses out through injury.

Like Millwall, who have won their last three games including victory over Burnley on Sunday, Leeds are in a rich vein of form despite injuries to key midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

"In the long marathon of a season you have different spells," argued Farke. "Even in the first games – I think about our game against Portsmouth – we played them off the park but missed the efficiency and cutting edge to always convert good performances into a good result.

"Recently we've done this a bit more in terms of being more effective in front of the opponent's goal.

"Perhaps the injuries brought the group even closer together when they knew times were difficult with our captain (Ampadu) and Ilia not there and Max Wober out at more or less the same time or right now Largie Ramazani.

"You have to concentrate even a bit more to be more brutal in front of the opponent's goal and a bit more clinical.

"And sometimes you need a bit of luck."

Jayden Bogle returns from suspension and although Farke says he would have no issue asking Sam Byram to follow up Saturday's performance, he is most likely to make way.