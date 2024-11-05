Leeds United's Daniel James has returned to the Wales squad after proving his fitness against Plymouth Argyle.

The Hull-born winger picked up a hamstring injury in August, missing new coach Craig Bellamy's first six matches in charge, and only returned to the side after the last break, with substitute appearances against Sheffield United and Watford, followed by starts against Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle.

Before Saturday’s match against Plymouth, club manager Daniel Farke revealed he had minor concerns after James reported "problems with his hamstring again" but his hope that the winger would be fit to play proved well found.

He scored in an impressive 66-minute performance, and has been called up for Nations League games against Turkey and Iceland.

Asked if there had been any gamble in selecting James at the weekend, given his public reservations 48 hours earlier, Farke said: "It was not a risk. He had no bad reaction from his body after Thursday's training and Friday in training he looked really sharp.

"I also got the green light from our medical department.

"He played a good game in the last away game and I got the feeling he needs to be on the pitch but I was grateful after 66 minutes I was able to give him a rest.

"He needs after a pretty disrupted start to the season a bit of game-time to get into his rhythm. It was more or less the perfect game-time for him and it will have helped his confidence that he got his goal and was involved in many good scenes for us.

"It's good to have him back in a good shape because we need him back. If it had been a risky solution I would have gone with a different solution."

Wales are second in their Nations League group ahead of the final two matches, two points behind group leaders but a win in Turkey on November 16 would send them into the final match at home to Iceland three days later top.

Winning the group would see them promoted to group A, the top tier of the Nations League.

James' club-mates Joe Rodon and Karl Darlow retain their places in the squad, which also features Kieffer Moore and Rhys Norrington-Davies of Sheffield United plus Sorba Thomas, who is on loan at Nantes from Huddersfield Town. Blades goalkeeper Adam Davies misses out through injury.

