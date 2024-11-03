When a team is on a roll, like Leeds United are right now, it is just about doing all you can to keep it going.

The Whites did that with a 3-0 Championship win over Plymouth Argyle wrapped up in the space of eight minutes, their third in four games since October's international break. They battered Bristol City in the other, but had to settle for 0-0.

But it was more than that.

Plymouth's defeatism but more especially Leeds' incisive football allowed three debuts from the bench – for 34-year-old Josuha Guilavogui and academy products Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew, whose combined age is only a year older.

Football fans love seeing one of their own come through the academy, so two is even better.

Winger Chambers' first meaningful contribution was a dangerous cross, midfielder Crew's last forced Daniel Grimshaw's most spectacular save, a stoppage-time tip-over.

Judging by their ole-ing his every simple touch for the first few minutes, they love Guilavogui too. His post-match comments will only endear him more, a genuine team player delighted to be here.

Even the victims have fallen nicely for the Leeds fans. Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has enjoyed winding them up in the past and Plymouth's Wayne Rooney... well, he played for Manchester United.

Rather than stick it to them, both picked submissive teams. They sang Leeds' praises after taking a beating from them, Elland Road gleefully sang less pleasant things about them. Rooney even inadvertently miscontrolled a ball booted out.

So on the face of it everything is falling nicely right now.

Actually, though, it is not. The run began in the wake of serious injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev and on the back of a horrendous Illan Meslier error to drop two points at Sunderland. Largie Ramazani was into a brilliant stride when he got injured against Watford, Patrick Bamford ill on Saturday. Full-backs Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle each missed a match with suspension.

But Leeds are not dwelling on setbacks, just exploiting opportunities.

In Plymouth's case, it was like taking sweets from a baby. A sleeping one in the first half.

In possession, they were broadly 4-5-1 but without it – which was about 80 per cent of the first half – it was a 6-3-1 white flag of a formation which even conceding three times did not initially change.

Andre Gray joined as a second striker at half-time but Argyle did not have a shot or a corner all game. Daniel Farke questioned if it had happened in the Championship.

Leeds sometimes struggle against packed defences but not in this run, with the front-footed Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell dominating midfield.

"We needed 10, 15 minutes to find our tactical positioning," admitted Farke, but that is why games last 90 – and the rest.

They hit a post after 23 minutes, Sam Byram picking out Joel Piroe rather than shoot with his left foot as the crowd demanded. Prioe met it nicely but an inch wide of perfectly.

There was the tiniest smidgeon of luck for James’ opener, brilliantly exploited as his touch put Matthew Sorinola and Komel Szucs in his face and forced him to shoot quickly, but powerfully and unerringly.

Farke has been encouraging his side to shoot more and when Tanaka put an effort into the turf three minutes later and Szucs' poor header bounced off Victor Palsson, Piroe did what poachers do.

So, less predictably, did Brenden Aaronson five minutes later, arriving onto the ricochet as Piroe backheeled into Szucs’ shins. Oh Szucs.

"I was asking for the same level of performance in the second half and I would have preferred one or two more goals," insisted Farke, but they were definitely playing within themselves mindful, perhaps, of a midweek trip to Millwall.

Plymouth came from 3-0 to draw with Preston North End seven days earlier but there was no way that lightning was striking twice.

And whilst Leeds did not force the pace, they controlled the game.

"Our counter-pressing and structure were excellent," said Farke.

In lieu of more goals Guilavogui, Chambers and Crew still broadened the smiles whilst adding something to training next week.

"You need to send out the sign if you deliver, perform and train hard you'll get the chance," said their manager. "This is an important message for the whole club."

Leeds are brilliantly making the most of every little break right now.

Leeds United: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell (Guilavogui 75); Gnonto (Chambers 75), Aaronson (Joseph 66), James (Solomon 66); Piroe (Crew 86). Unused substitutes: Schmidt, Wober, Debayo, Darlow.

Plymouth Argyle: Grimshaw; Palsson, Szucs, Pleguezuelo; Mumba, Roberts (Bundu 60), Houghton, Forshaw; Sorinola, Ogbeta (Gray HT); Hardie (Finn 69). Unused substitutes: Whittaker, Wright, Obafemi, Marosi, Al Hajj, Issaka.