Daniel Farke could scarcely believe how statistically dominant Leeds United were in their 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

The Whites won 3-0 with Daniel James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson all scoring before half-time. But the hold they had over a visiting team who played in a 6-3-1 formation for most of the first half and threw no punches when they became slightly more ambitious in the second was incredible.

"It's the most dominant we've been, definitely, but I'm not sure I've ever been involved in a game – I'm not sure if there's ever been a game at this level – with such statics," said the Leeds manager.

"There were no shots on goal and I think the expected goals was 0.00 and zero corners for them. We were in total control of the game and this is what I like when you are so dominant and have a really complex performance.

"We needed 10, 15 minutes to find our tactical positioning between the lines and our offensive role behind the striker to create a few more gaps and a few more chances against the back six and three midfielders in front of them.

"But afterwards we were all over them, created many situations, scored three really good goals and in the first half could have done a bit more.

"In the second half we could have been a bit more tidy and held the speed in the opponents half but today was a time to give some debuts and perhaps to save some energy heading into a tough week so I could definitely live with it.

"We were struggling with injuries and illness so no complaints that we didn't chip in with more goals in the second half, more compliments for a very controlled dominance and a mature performance."

And even though Leeds play again at Millwall on Wednesday, Farke was adamant there was no instruction to conserve energy in the second half.

"I didn't mention it at half-time at all, it was completely the other way around," he said. "I told them if one player allows himself to give one per cent less I would substitute them straight away.

"If you allow yourself to play 45 minutes just at 90 per cent, this brings your own level down and it's difficult to find this level again in the next game.

"I can then react and rest a few players like Joe Rothwell, Daniel James or Willy Gnonto but not the players.

"If I allowed this I'd send completely the wrong sign.

"In the last game Plymouth were 30 down and grabbed a point so I wanted to make sure this didn't happen. The lads listened.

"I was asking for the same level of performance in the second half and I would have preferred one or two more goals but our counter-pressing and structure were excellent."

Josuha Guilavogui and academy teenagers Sam Chamber and Charlie Crew made their Leeds debuts from the bench. The latter forced a Daniel Grimshaw tip-over in stoppage time and the goalkeeper had to save from Guilavogui at the resulting corner.

"For the players who made their first appearance for Leeds United it's good to have this first appearance under their belt because they can be a bit nervous when it's more or less their first appearance," said Farke.

"Josuha was excellent. I've praised his body language on the pitch, I'm not sure if he lost one duel or one ball and it was pretty impressive his stature - you could feel his experience so it's good to have him in our squad.

"Charlie Crew and Sam Chambers are two of our own and it's good to have two really young lads who were pretty nervous. They were involved in many good scenes. Sam with an assist, Charlie nearly with a goal.

"But's not a gift for them, they're growing from week to week. We never give gifts away, they have to earn this in training and also with their behaviour. It was well deserved."

Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney sees Leeds as one of the favourites for automatic promotion this season, and says missing out for a second year running would be a failure from such a good squad.

“They’re a very good team and anything but promotion for Leeds this season would be a failure," he said.