Leeds United are set to lock horns with Norwich City under the lights at Carrow Road.

While not the most traditional of rivals, there are plenty of factors that make meetings between the clubs interesting.

In the early 2010s, there was a trend of key Leeds players being signed by Norwich. Bradley Johnson, Jonny Howson, Robert Snodgrass and Luciano Becchio all represented the Canaries after departing Elland Road.

The most obvious point of intrigue in 2024 is Leeds boss Daniel Farke’s history with Norwich. He led the club to two Championship titles before being axed in 2021, later returning to English football with Leeds in 2023.

He oversaw a comprehensive win over Norwich in the Championship play-offs last term, although could not get Leeds over the line at Wembley.

The two sides are set to be reunited for the first time since their second leg play-off encounter and here is how fans can follow the action.

Carrow Road will be the stage for Norwich City's clash with Leeds United. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

When is Norwich City v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, October 1).

Is Norwich City v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown on Sky Sports+. The channel is new for 2024, providing more coverage through the channel itself as well as via its streaming options.

West Bromwich Albion’s clash with Middlesbrough is the fixture featured on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

How can I stream Norwich City v Leeds United?