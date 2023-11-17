Is Notts County v Bradford City on TV? Channel and streaming details for League Two fixture

With the international break in full swing, there will be a lot of eyes on the meeting between the Bantams and Magpies.

The fixture pits two of the fourth tier’s biggest clubs against each other, although there is a sizeable gap between the clubs when it comes to points accumulated this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is another opportunity for Graham Alexander to secure his first win as Bantams boss, having recently been appointed as Mark Hughes’ successor at Valley Parade.

Notts County are preparing to host Bradford City. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Here is all the key information ahead of the clash between Notts County and Bradford City at Meadow Lane.

When is Notts County v Bradford City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, November 18.

Is Notts County v Bradford City on TV?

Yes – the match has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Notts County v Bradford City?