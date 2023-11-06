The hunt for a new boss has taken over a month and the club have been led by two caretaker managers during that time.

The appointment is not a left-field one, considering the 52-year-old was managing in League Two as recently as last month.

Graham Alexander is Bradford City's new manager. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

In fact, his unveiling as Bantams boss has taken place exactly three weeks on from his final day in charge of Milton Keynes Dons.

Here is everything we know about Bradford City’s new manager.

Playing career

As a player, Alexander made over 100 league appearances for four different clubs – Scunthorpe United, Luton Town, Preston North End and Burnley.

Much of his career was spent in the EFL, although he was among Burnley’s key players during their 2009/10 Premier League campaign.

He was named in the second tier’s PFA Team of the Year on three occasions throughout his career.

Although born in England, he won 39 caps for Scotland.

Managerial career

Having previously acted as caretaker manager of Preston North End, Alexander was recruited by the Lilywhites to oversee youth development in 2012.

However, he was not in post for too long as his first senior opportunity came later that year.

He led Fleetwood Town to promotion from League Two in his first senior management role, but was axed in September 2015. He then had a two-year spell in charge of Scunthorpe United, who he guided into the League One play-offs in 2017.

Alexander dropped into non-league football to take the reins at Salford City in 2018 and oversaw promotion to League Two. Although he was sacked by the club in October 2020, it was a decision Salford co-owner Gary Neville later admitted to regretting.

Motherwell then came calling and Alexander led the club from January 2021 to July 2022. He then succeeded Mark Jackson at Milton Keynes Dons but was dismissed last month, shortly after Bradford relieved Hughes of his duties.

Style

Alexander’s sides look to play attacking football but he has previously emphasised the importance of tactical flexibility. After taking the Milton Keynes Dons job, he explained how he does not adopt a rigid approach.

As reported by the MK Citizen, he said: “My approach is quite clear, and it's not one way. I'm adaptable, and that's what I said in my interview. I'm aware of MK's reputation having seen it from afar.

“But I didn't come here telling the board I would do it their way, but about what I'd done in the past. I assess the players, I have an idea of how I want to play, but I'm not dyed into that philosophy.

“If I have to adapt to the quality of the players or the level, we do what's needed to win.

“I want to play attacking football, and wherever I've been, we score goals. We've always attacked teams. We've never sat back, ground games out. We have a front foot, attacking mentality. It's what supporters want to see, it's what I wanted to see and how I wanted to play and that aspect won't change.

“If you wanted to pin me down to a formation or a style of play, I'd be lying to say ‘this is how I'd do it and I'm sticking to it' because you have to adapt.