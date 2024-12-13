After back-to-back home games, Leeds United are back on the road this weekend to visit Preston North End.

Daniel Farke’s side lost to Blackburn Rovers in their last away outing but have since responded with two consecutive wins.

Derby County were brushed aside at Elland Road last weekend before Middlesbrough were defeated in midweek.

Farke will be doing battle with a former Leeds manager at Deepdale, with Paul Heckingbottom in charge of the Lilywhites.

Preston North End are set to host Leeds United at Deepdale. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Heckingbottom had a forgettable stint in charge at Elland Road but has since resurrected his managerial reputation.

Here are the key TV and streaming details with less than 24 hours to go until Preston host Leeds.

When is Preston North End v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, December 14.

Is Preston North End v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

How can I stream Preston North End v Leeds United?