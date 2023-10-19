Club football is back in England’s top two tiers following the latest international break.

There is a vast array of fixtures to look forward to this weekend, including a Norwich City reunion for Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.

However, it will be Rotherham United and Ipswich Town who officially welcome back Championship action.

Rotherham United are set to host Ipswich Town. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Here is all the key information ahead of the clash between the Millers and the Tractor Boys.

When is Rotherham Untied v Ipswich Town?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm on Friday, October 20.

Is Rotherham United v Ipswich Town on TV?

Sky Sports Football will be showing the match live from the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

How can I stream Rotherham United v Ipswich Town?

The match can be watched via the Sky Sports app, as well on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.

Is there any team news?

Rotherham defender Sean Morrison is back from injury and Lee Peltier is fit again, although Grant Hall has suffered a setback. Cameron Humphreys remains unavailable and Tyler Blackett is still being assessed.