Is Sheffield United v Arsenal on TV? Channel and streaming details for Premier League battle at Bramall Lane
The Blades are propping up the Premier League table, sitting 11 points adrift of safety. Although they appear destined for a return to the Championship, a win over the Gunners could potentially reignite survival hopes.
However, Arsenal will be heavily fancied to leave South Yorkshire with three points in the bag. Mikel Arteta’s men are among the contenders for the Premier League title and a win could take them within two points of top spot.
Here are all the key details ahead of Sheffield United’s meeting with Arsenal.
When is Sheffield United v Arsenal?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Monday, March 4).
Is Sheffield United v Arsenal on TV?
Yes the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Sheffield United v Arsenal?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.