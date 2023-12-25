Is Sheffield United v Luton Town on TV? Channel and streaming details for Premier League fixture
The Blades have appeared a grittier outfit since the return of Chris Wilder, who was brought back to South Yorkshire as Paul Heckingbottom’s replacement. A draw with Aston Villa before Christmas put Sheffield United on nine points, five away from safety.
Their meeting with Luton is a six-pointer in the relegation battle, as Rob Edwards’ men sit just three points above the Blades in 18th. A win for either side would be a huge boost for their respective survival hopes.
Boxing Day football is treasured in England the fact the fixture is taking place after Christmas Day only adds to the excitement. Here is all the key information fans need ahead of the game.
When is Sheffield United v Luton Town?
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm on Boxing Day (December 26).
Is Sheffield United v Luton Town on TV?
Yes – the match will be shown on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers will be able to choose between Sheffield United’s meeting with Luton and Fulham’s trip to AFC Bournemouth.
How can I stream Sheffield United v Luton Town?
The match will be available to stream via the Amazon Prime Video app.