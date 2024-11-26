Is Sheffield United v Oxford United on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Bramall Lane clash

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:30 BST
Sheffield United are set to welcome Oxford United to Bramall Lane for a meeting under the lights.

The two sides have experienced contrasting fortunes this term, with the Blades flying high in the promotion picture and the U’s hovering above the relegation zone.

While Chris Wilder’s side will be strongly fancied to secure three points on home turf, they will be wary of a potential upset.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield United will be without defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who saw red in the club’s draw with Coventry City at the weekend. Tyrese Campbell, meanwhile, is a doubt having limped off in the Midlands with a tight hamstring.

Sheffield United are preparing to welcome Oxford United to Bramall Lane.Sheffield United are preparing to welcome Oxford United to Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United are preparing to welcome Oxford United to Bramall Lane. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Here are all the key TV and streaming details as the Blades prepare to host the U’s.

When is Sheffield United v Oxford United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, November 26).

Is Sheffield United v Oxford United on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch live. It has not been given top billing on Sky Sports+, but can be selected as an alternative broadcast.

How can I stream Sheffield United v Oxford United?

Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.

Related topics:Oxford UnitedBramall LaneTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice