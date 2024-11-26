Is Sheffield United v Oxford United on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Bramall Lane clash
The two sides have experienced contrasting fortunes this term, with the Blades flying high in the promotion picture and the U’s hovering above the relegation zone.
While Chris Wilder’s side will be strongly fancied to secure three points on home turf, they will be wary of a potential upset.
Sheffield United will be without defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who saw red in the club’s draw with Coventry City at the weekend. Tyrese Campbell, meanwhile, is a doubt having limped off in the Midlands with a tight hamstring.
Here are all the key TV and streaming details as the Blades prepare to host the U’s.
When is Sheffield United v Oxford United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, November 26).
Is Sheffield United v Oxford United on TV?
Yes - the match will be available to watch live. It has not been given top billing on Sky Sports+, but can be selected as an alternative broadcast.
How can I stream Sheffield United v Oxford United?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.
