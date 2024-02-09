The 4-1 defeat to Coventry City in the FA Cup was the second successive game in which the Owls have shipped four goals, hardly a promising statistic for a club embroiled in a relegation battle.

After defeats to Huddersfield Town and Coventry, Wednesday are set to host Birmingham in a battle of two struggling sides. The Blues enjoyed a promising start to the season under John Eustace but entered a period of decline when Eustace was replaced by Wayne Rooney.

The former England star has since been replaced himself, with the vastly experienced Tony Mowbray now at the helm.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Birmingham City under the lights at Hillsborough. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Wednesday desperately need points on the board and a win against a side sitting 19th would provide a huge boost to their survival hopes.

Here are all the key details ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s meeting with Birmingham City.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, February 9).

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City on TV?

Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. Fans can watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City?