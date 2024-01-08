Leeds United's rivals Birmingham City appoint former Middlesbrough and Sunderland boss as new manager
The Blues have recruited the experienced Mowbray following their decision to bring an end to Wayne Rooney’s disastrous tenure. The 60-year-old had only been out of work for just over a month, having been axed by Sunderland in early December.
His trusted lieutenant Mark Venus has followed Mowbray to St. Andrew’s, taking on the role of assistant manager. Mowbray has been handed a two-and-half-year deal.
He said: “I am excited to be joining Birmingham City at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players. My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues’ fans a team they can be excited by and proud of.
"I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea City. Tom Wagner and Garry Cook have outlined the ambition for the club. I can’t wait to get started and play my role in helping to make it a reality.”
Birmingham’s CEO Garry Cook said: “We are delighted to welcome Tony Mowbray to Birmingham City. Tony is a widely respected figure in the game and brings a wealth of Championship experience. He knows what it takes to be successful at this level.
"Tony has rightfully earned a reputation as a manager who delivers results, likes to play attractive football, and gives young players a chance. He is the right leader at the right time for our club and I know that our supporters will be right behind him and the team.”