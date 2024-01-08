Former Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray has made a swift return to management following his sacking at Sunderland, taking the reins at Birmingham City.

His trusted lieutenant Mark Venus has followed Mowbray to St. Andrew’s, taking on the role of assistant manager. Mowbray has been handed a two-and-half-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I am excited to be joining Birmingham City at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players. My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues’ fans a team they can be excited by and proud of.

Tony Mowbray has returned to management with Birmingham City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea City. Tom Wagner and Garry Cook have outlined the ambition for the club. I can’t wait to get started and play my role in helping to make it a reality.”

Birmingham’s CEO Garry Cook said: “We are delighted to welcome Tony Mowbray to Birmingham City. Tony is a widely respected figure in the game and brings a wealth of Championship experience. He knows what it takes to be successful at this level.