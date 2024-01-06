Is Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City on TV? Channel and streaming details for FA Cup clash
The sides met just before Christmas, when the Bluebirds overturned a deficit to leave Hillsborough with three points. Wednesday, however, have an opportunity for revenge.
They will be entering the encounter full of confidence, having defeated Hull City 3-1 on New Year’s Day. Cardiff also kicked off 2024 with a victory, picking up a narrow win over relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers.
Here are all the key details ahead of the meeting between the Owls and the Bluebirds in S6.
When is Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City?
Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30pm today (Saturday, January 6).
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City on TV?
The tie has been selected for international broadcast and will be shown on ESPN+, therefore fans in the UK will not be able to tune in. Middlesbrough’s meeting with Aston Villa has been selected for coverage by the BBC and will kick off at the same time.
Can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City?
Fans in the UK will not be able to stream the match, as ESPN+ is not available in the UK.