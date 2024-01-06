All Sections
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City on TV? Channel and streaming details for FA Cup clash

Sheffield Wednesday are set to lock horns with Cardiff City in the FA Cup.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Jan 2024, 14:33 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 14:33 GMT

The sides met just before Christmas, when the Bluebirds overturned a deficit to leave Hillsborough with three points. Wednesday, however, have an opportunity for revenge.

They will be entering the encounter full of confidence, having defeated Hull City 3-1 on New Year’s Day. Cardiff also kicked off 2024 with a victory, picking up a narrow win over relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers.

Here are all the key details ahead of the meeting between the Owls and the Bluebirds in S6.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to host Cardiff City at Hillsborough. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty ImagesSheffield Wednesday are preparing to host Cardiff City at Hillsborough. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to host Cardiff City at Hillsborough. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30pm today (Saturday, January 6).

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City on TV?

The tie has been selected for international broadcast and will be shown on ESPN+, therefore fans in the UK will not be able to tune in. Middlesbrough’s meeting with Aston Villa has been selected for coverage by the BBC and will kick off at the same time.

Can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City?

Fans in the UK will not be able to stream the match, as ESPN+ is not available in the UK.

