Is Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City on TV? Channel and streaming details for FA Cup clash
The Owls hosted the Sky Blues at Hillsborough on January 20, falling to a 2-1 defeat in the Championship. However, Danny Rohl’s men have an opportunity to get immediate revenge.
Coventry were given a trip to Hillsborough in the FA Cup fourth round draw, therefore the sides will do battle again. Below are all the key details ahead of the fixture.
When is Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Friday, January 26).
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City on TV?
No - the match has not been selected for live broadcast in the UK. It will, however, be shown to those outside the UK on ESPN+.
Why is Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City taking place on a Friday night?
The fixture date has been chosen to cater for international broadcasting. This was also the reason Wednesday hosted Cardiff City in the previous round at 5:30pm on a Saturday.
How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City?
Fans will be unable to stream the game if they are in the UK.