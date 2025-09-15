Is Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Carabao Cup fixture
Keen to preserve the energy of the few senior players still at his disposal, Owls boss Henrik Pedersen fielded a youthful side in each of the first two rounds.
A makeshift Owls side cleared the first hurdle and eliminated Bolton Wanderers, later dumping out Premier League outfit Leeds United in a major second round shock.
Grimsby will be the next to lock horns with Wednesday, fresh from a giant-killing victory over Manchester United.
There will again be a strange atmosphere at Hillsborough, with home supports planning to boycott in protest against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.
Pedersen said: “We have the same mentality as in the other games. We will play a young team, we will go and do everything we can to make a top performance and to win this football game. It will be a good evening again, I'm sure.
“I have a big group of players, a big group of young players with a big hunger, with big confidence. I know they are really looking forward to playing. I'm sure they will come with an open heart and open minds to this football game.”
Wednesday were last in action at the weekend, losing 3-0 on home turf against a Bristol City side who did not have reach second gear to win comfortably.
Here are all the key TV and streaming details as Wednesday prepare to welcome Grimsby to South Yorkshire.
When is Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town on TV?
Yes - the match will be available to watch for those boycotting or simply not attending. The fixture can be selected as an alternative broadcast on Sky Sports+.
How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town?
Supporters can stream via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.