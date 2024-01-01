It will be a meeting of two sides experiencing contrasting fortunes, battling at opposite ends of the Championship table. The Owls sit 23rd, with only their South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United below them. Hull occupy seventh place but are just one point adrift of sixth-placed Sunderland.

2023 was a rollercoaster for Sheffield Wednesday, who secured promotion from League One in dramatic fashion before enduring a turbulent start to life in the Championship. Darren Moore made a shock exit following promotion and was replaced by Xisco Munoz, who did not oversee a single league win before being sacked.

Hillsborough is set to play host to Sheffield Wednesday's clash with Hull City. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

As his ideas have been bedded in, Hull have emerged as serious contenders for promotion to the top flight. Below are all the key details for the upcoming clash between the Tigers and the Owls.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:15pm today (January 1).

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City?