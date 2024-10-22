Is Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City on TV? Channel and streaming information ahead of Championship fixture
A second consecutive home fixture awaits the Owls, who are set to welcome Luke Williams’ side to Hillsborough.
Wednesday lost to high-flying Burnley at the weekend, while Swansea fell to a 1-0 defeat on the road against Blackburn Rovers.
The sides are separated by just one point, with Swansea in 13th and Wednesday five places below in 18th.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s return to action, manager Danny Rohl said: “I got the feeling in the dressing room that some heads were down, but the next day, we move on to prepare. It is a good thing when you play with a midweek game, you have a chance to do things better.” Here are all the key TV and streaming details as the Owls prepare to lock horns with the Swans.
When is Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, October 22).
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City on TV?
Yes - although the match will not immediately appear on any of the Sky Sports channels. It is available to watch on Sky Sports+, a channel new for this season that allows alternative streams to be watched.
How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or NOW TV, with a relevant subscription.
