Two Championship promotion hopefuls are set to meet when Sunderland host Leeds United.

The Black Cats have emerged as the division’s pace-setters early on, racing to the summit with six wins in their opening eight games.

They have won plaudits for their youthful exuberance, as well as their attacking potency in the wake of Jack Clarke’s move to Ipswich Town.

Leeds, meanwhile, have only lost once in the league this term. Despite their respectable record, the Whites are not in full flight and supporters will not be content with another play-off finish.

The sides are set to kick off the weekend’s Championship action, facing quick turnarounds after games on Tuesday.

Sunderland saw off Derby County with goals from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor, while Leeds shared the spoils with Norwich City in a 1-1 draw.

Sunderland are set to host Leeds United. | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Leeds.

When is Sunderland v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm on Friday, October 4.

Is Sunderland v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Sunderland v Leeds United?