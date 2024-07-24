Ipswich Town 'preparing' bid for £18m Leeds United academy graduate also linked with West Ham and Southampton
It once appeared as if Leeds had parted ways with Clarke at the correct time, when they sold the winger to Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £10m in 2019. A loan return to Elland Road did not work out, nor did temporary stints at Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City.
However, the York-born attacker has found a home at Sunderland and thrived at the Stadium of Light. After an initial loan spell, his move was made permanent and he has scored 27 goals in 112 appearances for the Black Cats.
His exploits have fuelled transfer speculation and he has been linked with a raft of clubs in recent months. West Ham United and Southampton are among the clubs said to have eyed the 23-year-old.
According to the i, newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich are preparing to lodge a bid. Clarke is said to be valued at £18m, with his former club Tottenham due a significant slice of any fee pocketed for him.
They are believed to have negotiated a 40 per cent sell-on fee, meaning Sunderland would not feel the full financial benefit of selling the coveted attacking outlet.
On the recruitment front, Sunderland have been linked with another former Leeds winger. Ian Poveda appears to be closing in on a move to the Stadium of Light, following the emergence of a picture seemingly showing him posing with a Black Cats scarf.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday before being released by Leeds at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
