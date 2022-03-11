Is West Brom v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The Terriers are level on points with second-placed Bournemouth having played three games more. Town are still unbeaten in the Championship in 2022 while a poor run of form has seen the Baggies fall to 13th.

How can I watch?

The contest will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm for the 8pm kick off.

PROMOTION AIMS: For Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty Images.

The match can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.98.

What happened last time?

Danel Sinani struck with the only goal of the game as Huddersfield beat West Brom 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium when the sides met in November.

The Town striker turned in Danny Ward’s pass just six minutes in, to hand the Baggies a fourth straight away defeat on a miserable afternoon in which their skipper Jake Livermore was also shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

The Terriers exploited West Brom’s high defensive line, and Sinani was the chief beneficiary. Scott High found Ward in space and his square ball was slid home by Sinani.

Team news

Daryl Dike could return to action for West Brom with the forward out of action since suffering a hamstring injury against Peterborough in January.

Karlan Grant bagged a brace on his return to the starting line-up against Hull and is expected to feature against his former club. Winger Matt Phillips is still missing with a foot injury.

Levi Colwill is in contention to feature for Town in the West Midlands. The 19-year-old defender missed out on Huddersfield’s victory over Peterborough and their FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest through illness but has since returned to training and should be involved on Friday night.