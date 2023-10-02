Sheffield Wednesday’s next opportunity to try pick up a first Championship win of the season will come at The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion are preparing to host Sheffield Wednesday. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Xisco Munoz’s men are arguably facing the Baggies at the worst possible time, as Carlos Corberan’s side comfortably swept in-form Preston North End aside at the weekend.

It has been a month since West Brom last tasted defeat, despite having off-field issues of their own to contend with.

Here is all the key information ahead of the clash between the two sides.

When is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday?

The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 8pm on Tuesday, October 3.

Is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Although the fixture will not show up on your TV schedule, it is being shown. Fans will be able to watch the action unfold via the Sky Sports red button.

Can I stream West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday?