Is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Channel and streaming details for Championship clash

Sheffield Wednesday’s next opportunity to try pick up a first Championship win of the season will come at The Hawthorns.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
West Bromwich Albion are preparing to host Sheffield Wednesday. Image: David Rogers/Getty ImagesWest Bromwich Albion are preparing to host Sheffield Wednesday. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion are preparing to host Sheffield Wednesday. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion are preparing to host the Owls, who have been the subject of controversy off the pitch and have struggled to get results on it.

Xisco Munoz’s men are arguably facing the Baggies at the worst possible time, as Carlos Corberan’s side comfortably swept in-form Preston North End aside at the weekend.

It has been a month since West Brom last tasted defeat, despite having off-field issues of their own to contend with.

Here is all the key information ahead of the clash between the two sides.

When is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday?

The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 8pm on Tuesday, October 3.

Is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Although the fixture will not show up on your TV schedule, it is being shown. Fans will be able to watch the action unfold via the Sky Sports red button.

Can I stream West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday?

Fans will be able to stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

